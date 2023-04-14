Driver charged in deadly 2021 Tottenham train collision
Provincial police arrested a 29-year-old driver involved in a deadly collision involving a car and train in Tottenham a year and a half ago.
An oncoming train crashed into a car with five occupants in the area of 5th Line on the night of Oct. 14, 2021.
Two women, 19 and 24, died, while three others, the male driver and two other women, all in their 20s, were seriously injured.
According to police, the train signals were flashing at the time of the crash, but there are no arm barriers at this particular crossing.
Police charged Jarmanjeet Singh with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and two counts of obstructing justice.
He is also charged with failing to give way to railway equipment at a road crossing.
