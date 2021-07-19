Driver charged in fatal collision in northwest Edmonton

On Monday police arrested and charged a 31-year-old man in connection with the death of a 27-year-old pedestrian on June 2.

Officers responded to the serious collision around 10:05 p.m. near 142 Street just north of 153 Avenue.

Police said a Subaru WRX lost control and veered off the road and struck the woman walking on the sidewalk, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Maurice Tsang has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is still searching for the driver of a black sedan who was driving nearby when the collision happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.