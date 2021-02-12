Police have charged a London man in connection with a crash last month that killed a 39-year-old woman.

The crash happened at Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road on Jan. 6.

Sarah Jones died after a transport truck overturned, trapping her vehicle underneath.

Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.

London police have now charged a 36-year-old London man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.