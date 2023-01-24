Driver charged in fatal crash with pedestrian

Charges have been laid following a crash between a car and a pedestrian earlier this month.

A 21-year-old man from London has been charged with careless driving causing death and drive motor vehicle, no licence.

The crash happened Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Oxford Street and Colborne Street.

The involved driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

The victim was previously identified as 56-year-old Kevin Mourant from London.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London provincial court on March 6.