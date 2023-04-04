Driver charged in fatal Markham collision

York Regional Police have laid charges against a woman in connection with a collision in Markham that left one person dead and another seriously injured earlier this year.

Police were called to the area of Bur Oak Avenue and McCowan Road for a report of collision between a blue Subaru SUV and a grey Hyundai Elantra at around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The 45-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai and his 75-year-old female passenger were both transported to hospital with serious injuries. The woman did not survive.

The 59-year-old woman who was driving the Subaru was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said Tuesday that the driver of the Subaru is now facing a charge in connection with the deadly crash.

Joanne Chan of Markham was charged on March 29 with dangerous driving causing death.

She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on May 4.