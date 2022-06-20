Driver charged in fatal motorcycle crash near Port Dover
A Norfolk County man has been charged for last week's fatal crash near Port Dover.
Provincial police said Monday that Clifford Joseph Casey, 80, is now facing a charge of careless driving causing death.
On June 14, the SUV Casey was driving was involved in a collision with a motorcycle at the intersection of St. John's Road East and Cockshutt Road.
The motorcycle driver, identified as 52-year-old Christopher Bill of Haldimand County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His 51-year-old passenger was ejected from the bike.
Police said they were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and later airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.
UPDATE- The #OPP have charged an 80 y/o driver @NorfolkCountyCA with careless driving causing death in relation to a crash that claimed the life of a 52 y/o motorcycle driver @HaldimandCounty on June 14. The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. #NorfolkOPP^es pic.twitter.com/hcZbZKFLsh— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 20, 2022
