Police have charged a London man in connection with a crash last month that killed a 39-year-old woman.
The crash happened at Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road on Jan. 6.
Sarah Jones died after a transport truck overturned, trapping her vehicle underneath.
Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
London police have now charged a 36-year-old London man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.