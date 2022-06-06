Driver charged in fatal UTV rollover in Parkland County
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
One person is dead after a utility terrain vehicle rollover in Parkland County.
Emergency crews were called to the area near the railroad tracks and Range Road 20 in Parkland County around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the driver of the UTV was found to be intoxicated at the scene.
The passenger, a 55-year-old man, was pinned beneath the UTV and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 46-year-old Stony Plain man driving the vehicle was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on July 13.
