Driver charged in five car crash near High Park that left two people dead: police
A 38-year-old Burlington man is facing criminal charges in a five-car crash near Toronto’s High Park last month that left two people dead.
Police said that at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, a BMW sedan was heading southbound on Parkside Drive “at a high rate of speed” when it struck a vehicle that was basically stationary due to traffic.
That impacted vehicle then struck a number of other vehicles in front of it.
Fatima and Valdemar Avila were sitting in the vehicle that was struck from behind.
Valdemar died at the scene and Fatima passed away after paramedics brought her to hospital.
The driver of the BMW and two other people involved in the collision suffered injuries.
On Friday, Toronto police announced Artur Kotula was arrested and charged with two counts of negligence causing death.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Friday morning.
Investigators say the probe into the collision is ongoing and anyone with dash cam or surveillance camera footage from the area should contact them.
