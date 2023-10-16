Driver charged in five-vehicle crash in Cambridge

A 23-year-old from Cambridge has been charged in a five-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Waterloo regional police said it happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway.

Several people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 23-year-old man, who was driving an Audi, was heading south on Franklin Boulevard when he made a left turn onto Saginaw Parkway and was hit by an SUV driving north.

The force of the collision sent both vehicles spinning and three other vehicles that were stopped on Saginaw Parkway were struck.

Police said the drivers and passengers of both the Audi and the SUV were taken to hospital by paramedics.

On Monday, police announced the driver of the Audi had been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm. He was also issued a three-day licence suspension after registering an alert on an impaired driving screening device.

Roadways in the area were closed for several hours.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.