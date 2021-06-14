Driver charged in hit-and-run collision in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have charged a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge involving a bicyclist last week.

Officers were called to the area of McMeeken Drive around 9 p.m. on June 9. In a news release, police said the vehicle hit a cyclist "after a dispute" and fled the area.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 27-year-old man was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Police said several witnesses reported the crash and an off-duty nurse helped attend to the injured cyclist.