Driver charged in hit-and-run collision in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have charged a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge involving a bicyclist last week.
Officers were called to the area of McMeeken Drive around 9 p.m. on June 9. In a news release, police said the vehicle hit a cyclist "after a dispute" and fled the area.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 27-year-old man was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.
Police said several witnesses reported the crash and an off-duty nurse helped attend to the injured cyclist.