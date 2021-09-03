Driver charged in hit-and-run crash involving child on bike: WRPS

Police have charged a Woodstock man who allegedly hit a child riding a bike in Kitchener earlier this week.

Officers were called to the area of Ottawa Street North near Highway 7/8 around 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to police, a child on a bicycle was hit and the driver fled the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to remain.