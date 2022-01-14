Driver charged in hit-and-run death near Strathroy, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
OPP have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with the death of a Strathroy, Ont. man last October.
Johannes 'Ewan' Smolders, 45, died after he was struck while riding his bicycle along Calvert Drive on Oct. 11, 2021.
OPP say on Thursday, they took 51-year-old Frederick Earhart of Brooke-Alvinston, Ont. into custody without incident.
He has been charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.
He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.
Just last month OPP appealed for the driver involved in the collision to come forward. The video included an emotional plea from Smolders' wife and family.
-
2 taken to hospital after semi-truck crash near Tofield, Alta.A crash involving two semi-trucks east of Edmonton on Friday evening injured two people.
-
Appointment of Sask Party member to SHA leadership position draws criticismThe appointment of a Saskatchewan Party member to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Executive Leadership team is drawing criticism.
-
170 Afghan refugees welcomed to Edmonton by Catholic Social ServicesA group of 170 Afghans who had been in hiding until a flight to Canada could be secured have arrived in their new home in Edmonton.
-
Long-time Barrie politician Ron Stewart dies, leaving behind a legacy of accomplishmentsRon Stewart, a long-time Barrie politician who represented the area federally for about a decade, has died.
-
Home sales set record in North Bay last yearHome sales in North Bay set a new record in 2021 and similar outcomes are being predicted for this year.
-
Drive-in dance performance offered by DJDOmicron may have wreaked havoc on the performing arts, but there's still a few ways to go out this weekend and not only keep your distance, but not even leave your vehicle.
-
With COVID-19 testing limited, will WorkSafeBC cover long-haulers claims without a positive test?With the B.C. Centre for Disease Control now saying if you have mild symptoms and are fully vaccinated, you don’t need to be tested for COVID-19, some workers face the prospect of being unable to prove they had the disease.
-
B.C. woman calls for accountability after TikTok humiliations almost drove her to suicideA Surrey, B.C., woman is speaking out about a troubling experience with one of the world's most popular social media platforms.
-
3 Edmonton athletes working towards the Olympics at RBC Training GroundThree young women from Edmonton have been selected as "future Olympians" by a program that tests, identifies, and then funds athletes with podium potential.