Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup

A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport he was driving and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.

A rock crusher smashed the bed of the pickup on Highway 11 near the Highway 17 junction shortly before 10 a.m. May 2.

The transport driver has been charged with travelling with an unsecured load on a commercial vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.

"There was a tractor-trailer travelling southbound on Hwy. 11 towards the 11/17 intersection and Algonquin, the tractor-trailer tried to make a left hand (turn) on the bypass towards Highway 11 south," Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News.

"While the trailer tried to make a turn, the load it was hauling let go and fell off the truck and rolled into a pickup."

No person was injured in the incident.