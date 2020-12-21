Months after a crash on the Sea to Sky Highway that injured several people, including two children, a 29-year-old man has been criminally charged.

On Monday, authorities announced Christopher Irwin of Gibsons, B.C., is facing four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Irwin is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Land Rover that collided with a silver Lamborghini while both vehicles were heading north toward Whistler on Sept. 5.

The Lamborghini then veered into oncoming traffic, where it struck a Toyota Corolla.

Six ground ambulances and two air ambulances responded to the crash and transported half a dozen people to hospital. Everyone survived, though two people suffered what authorities described as serious injuries.

The RCMP said investigators interviewed witnesses and victims, reviewed cellphone and dashboard camera video, and examined the vehicles involved before recommending charges against the driver of the Land Rover.

"Whistler RCMP are committed to ensuring our highways are safe for the public," Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes of the Whistler detachment said in a news release.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to dangerous driving behaviour and we will remain steadfast in our resolve to bring those that choose to drive in such a manner to account for their driving choices."

Authorities have not released any further details about what led up to the crash between the Land Rover and the Lamborghini.