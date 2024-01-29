Driver charged in serious SUV crash

Charges have been laid against an SUV driver after a serious crash in Huntsville last fall.

Police and emergency services were called to Highway 60 in the area of Fairyview Drive on September 6 at 6 p.m., where two sport utility vehicles were involved in the collision.

One driver, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, and the other driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

As a result of the collision, the Huntsville man was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and will appear at the Provincial Offences Court at a later date.