Driver charged in single-vehicle crash that sent two to hospital

Three people managed to escape a vehicle that caught fire after leaving Highway 401 and rolling into a ditch, OPP say.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 2:37 a.m. Friday on Highway 401 near Highbury Avenue in London, Ont.

Police say the vehicle, driving eastbound, left the roadway and rolled into the south ditch. At a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

Three occupants inside the vehicle were able to escape. Two were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver has been charged with operation causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police say traffic in the area was slowed while emergency crews were on site.