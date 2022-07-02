Driver charged in Woolwich Township crash

A Waterloo man has been charged in a collision that sent one person to hospital Saturday.

Waterloo regional police said a pickup truck struck a sedan on Benjamin Road near Westmount, just outside the Waterloo city limit, around 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old woman from Woolwich Township, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old man driving the pickup was charged with careless driving.

Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with dash cam video who was driving on Benjamin Road at the time, to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.