An Ottawa driver has been charged after a vehicle heading the wrong way on Highway 417 crashed into another car.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Boxing Day on the eastbound highway near Hunt Club Road. Police say one of the vehicles entered the eastbound lanes at Hunt Club travelling west before the head-on collision.

Two people from each vehicle were injured and taken to hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Adewale Aromolaran, 32, of Ottawa has been charged with impaired driving. The accused is due in court next month.