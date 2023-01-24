Driver charged three months after serious crash with cyclist in Minto: OPP
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
More than three months after a hit and run crash involving cyclist in Minto, Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver.
Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 2 at Regency Drive around 11:30 a.m. on October 11, 2022.
Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle that didn't stay at the collision.
A 21-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
According to a Monday news release from OPP, a 28 year old from West Grey Township has been charged with failing to stop, careless driving, failing to report an accident, and failing to remain.
-
More funding needed for survivors of sexual assault, prevention: SACEAdvocates for survivors of sexual violence say wait times for trauma counselling are the worst they've ever experienced in Alberta.
-
Prescott Curling Club welcomes Scottish players for Strathcona CupThe town of Prescott will host the Strathcona Cup this weekend.
-
Power outage closes all Kitchener public librariesAll Kitchener Public Library locations have been closed due to a power outage impacting the central library and library systems.
-
Alberta Health Services says network outage was caused by routine maintenanceAlberta Health Services says a network outage at hospitals and other clinical settings earlier this week was caused by a routine maintenance change that was made to the system.
-
Halifax police looking for man expected to testify at William Sandeson murder trialPolice in Halifax have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man scheduled to appear as a witness in an ongoing murder trial.
-
Sask. Ronald McDonald House gets $225K donationThe Saskatoon Knights of Columbus has donated $225,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
-
How Vancouver is celebrating Scotland’s national poet for 264th Robert Burns DayVancouverites are celebrating the life and legacy of Scotland’s most famous poet, exactly 264 years after Robert Burns was born.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robberyHuron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
Police issue public safety alert, fake oxycodone pills may be in circulationWindsor police say fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl may be in circulation in the city.