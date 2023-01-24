Driver charged three months after serious crash with cyclist in Minto: OPP

More than three months after a hit and run crash involving cyclist in Minto, Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 2 at Regency Drive around 11:30 a.m. on October 11, 2022.

Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle that didn't stay at the collision.

A 21-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Monday news release from OPP, a 28 year old from West Grey Township has been charged with failing to stop, careless driving, failing to report an accident, and failing to remain.