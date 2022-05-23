Driver charged with careless driving after truck strikes Hwy. 401 guardrail near Lansdowne, Ont.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers about the dangers of being tired while behind the wheel after a truck struck the guardrail along Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
The OPP shared a photo on Twitter of damage to the guardrail along Highway 401 westbound near Lansdowne, Ont. Sunday evening.
"Driver fatigue is dangerous to everyone on the road," the OPP said on Twitter.
The driver was charged with careless driving.
Driver fatigue is dangerous to everyone on the road. This happened w/b on #Hwy401 near Lansdowne. #LeedsOPP charged the driver with careless driving. #CRSW2022 #Fatal4 #PayAttention ^ec pic.twitter.com/v6dKLIZ7A8— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 22, 2022
-
