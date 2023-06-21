Driver charged with careless driving after truck tractor ends up in bushes off Highway 416
A truck driver is facing a careless driving charge after driving off of Highway 416 Wednesday morning and ending up in the bushes, OPP say.
The driver's truck tractor narrowly missed a guardrail on the 416 onramp from the 401. It happened around 6 a.m.
OPP tweeted a picture of the vehicle obscured by trees, with a trail leading from the road into the bush at the side of the highway.
"Speed + inattentive driver led to this 'Where's Waldo' scene. Grenville OPP located it using markings on the shoulder," police said.
No injuries were reported.
Can you spot the tractor-trailer? Occurred this morning on #Hwy416 on-ramp @twpec. Speed + inattentive driver led to this "Where's Waldo" scene. #GrenvilleOPP located it using markings on the shoulder - barely missed the guardrail - charged with careless driving. @ONtransport ^dh pic.twitter.com/kJqyUR21OL— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 21, 2023
-
St. Jacobs Market District hosts Sumer Social eventThe St. Jacobs Farmers' Market welcomed people into the evening Friday for a very special event.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: reportA new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
-
Saskatoon police ask for help finding missing teenThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old.
-
Ottawa police seek to identify Barrhaven park sexual assault suspectOttawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of two separate sexual assaults in a Barrhaven park.
-
Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boyA man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
-
Trails wet and muddy in national parks following snowy weekVisitors to a trio of national parks should expect to encounter wet and muddy conditions on a number of trails over the next few days.
-
Police investigate Halifax shooting, say it was ‘not random’Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a shooting early Saturday afternoon.
-
Petro-Canada outage at Ontario gas stations and on website, appPetro-Canada is experiencing an outage impacting gas stations in Ontario and halting customers from logging into its app and website.
-
Teen airlifted to hospital after off-road collision in New Ross, N.S.A teen has been airlifted to hospital after an off-road vehicle collision in New Ross, N.S.