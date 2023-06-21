Driver charged with careless driving after truck tractor ends up in bushes off Highway 416

A truck driver is facing a careless driving charge after driving off of Highway 416 Wednesday morning and ending up in the bushes, OPP say.

The driver's truck tractor narrowly missed a guardrail on the 416 onramp from the 401. It happened around 6 a.m.

OPP tweeted a picture of the vehicle obscured by trees, with a trail leading from the road into the bush at the side of the highway.

"Speed + inattentive driver led to this 'Where's Waldo' scene. Grenville OPP located it using markings on the shoulder," police said.

No injuries were reported.

