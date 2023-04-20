iHeartRadio

Driver charged with crashing into construction blocker truck on Highway 11


A collision involving a passenger vehicle and stationary construction truck on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thurs., April 20, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Police charged a Barrie man following a collision with a parked construction truck on Highway 11.

Provincial police say the vehicle crashed into the construction blocker truck that was stationary for road cleanup in the southbound lanes Thursday morning near Line 14 in Oro-Medonte.

According to OPP, all those involved were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The 22-year-old driver is charged with careless driving.

12