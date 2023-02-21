Driver charged with failing to stop while exiting Highway 401

A 48-year-old driver is facing charges after police say they didn’t stop at a stop sign while exiting Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Elgin County OPP say they stopped a passenger vehicle exiting the Westbound Highway 401 at Communication Road after it failed to stop at the stop sign.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old Chatham resident was charged with the following:

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

Disobey stop sign - fail to stop

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on April 3, 2023.

A 45-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

