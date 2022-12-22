Driver charged with having 5x legal limit of alcohol after crash: OPP

Provincial police say a 41-year-old woman involved in a single-vehicle collision in Gravenhurst was driving intoxicated.

Bracebridge OPP say officers charged the Gravenhurst woman for having five times the legal limit of alcohol in her system following the crash on Brydon's Bay Road Wednesday evening.

Muskoka paramedics treated her at the scene for minor injuries.

The accused faces an impaired driving charge and is scheduled to appear before a judge next month.

When charged with impaired driving, it is standard procedure for the accused's driver's licence to be suspended for 90 days and the vehicle to be impounded.

Provincial police encourage the public to report suspected impaired drivers to the authorities immediately.