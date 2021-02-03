South Bruce OPP have charged a 28-year-old man after his vehicle struck a house on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to a home in Teeswater around 8:40 p.m. after a vehicle struck two parked vehicles and a snowmobile before hitting the home.

Officers reportedly noticed signs of impairment and the driver was placed under arrest.

The 28-year-old Culross Township man was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and disobeying a stop sign.

He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.