Driver charged with impaired after multi-vehicle collision

Breathalyzer and handcuffs. (courtesy Essex County OPP)

An Everett man involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Adjala-Tosorontio Tuesday night faces an impaired driving charge.

Nottawasaga provincial police say only minor injuries were reported in the four-vehicle crash on Main Street Everett shortly after nine.

Police arrested a 30-year-old driver accused of having a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in January.

