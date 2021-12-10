Driver charged with impaired after rolling car in Innisfil

An Innisfil man suffered minor injuries after rolling his vehicle into a ditch Thursday night.

South Simcoe Police say they were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Lockhart Road near the 20th Sideroad in Innisfil late Thursday night.

Police arrived to find the vehicle on its roof with the driver still inside.

The 57-year-old man was arrested before being taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police charged the man with impaired driving and driving with an excess blood alcohol concentration.

His licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven.