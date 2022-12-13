Driver charged with impaired avoids R.I.D.E. checkpoint by not stopping: OPP

Provincial police in Bracebridge arrested a driver accused of being impaired after they say he failed to stop for officers conducting a R.I.D.E. program.

The OPP says the driver attempted to evade police and drove right through the checkpoint Tuesday night on Manitoba Street near High Falls Road.

The 40-year-old man from Utterson, Ont. was stopped a short distance away and arrested.

He faces charges of impaired driving, over 80, failing to stop for police, and driving with liquor readily available.

The annual Festive RIDE campaign aims to take impaired drivers off the roads during the holiday season. It runs until Jan. 2, 2023.