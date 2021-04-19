Driver charged with impaired driving after crashing car into Tim Horton's sign, police say

A 29-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his car into a Tim Horton's sign and a hydro pole in the town last week.

It took place around 7:45 p.m. on Friday at the Tim Hortons on the corner of Hanes Road and West Road.

Police say officers received reports that a car was speeding down Hanes Road when it left the roadway and entered the parking lot; colliding with the sign and pole.

According to police, the driver left the area on foot before officers arrived on the scene, but he was located on West Road, where he was then taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged and has since been released. He is scheduled to be in a Huntsville court on May 5.