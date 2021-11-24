Driver charged with impaired driving following two-vehicle crash in Brant County
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police laid charges after a two-vehicle crash left one person injured in Brant County.
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the scene on Paris Road around 11:48 a.m. Monday.
Paramedics attended to one occupant who suffered minor injuries and another person was arrested.
A 50-year-old from Brant was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration of 80 mg or more.
The accused was released from custody and scheduled to appear in Brantford court.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.
-
Man critically injured in collision with LRTA man was seriously hurt in a crash with an Edmonton LRT Tuesday morning.
-
Over 6,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked for Simcoe Muskoka kids in 24 hoursSimcoe Muskoka parents booked over 6,000 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 in just one day.
-
Police release images of persons of interest in Ritchie homicidePolice hope the video and photos will help them identify and speak with a total of seven individuals.
-
Male dies after getting injured at Saint John, N.B. work site: Saint John policeThe Saint John Police Force says a male has died after injuring himself at a work site on the west side of Saint John, N.B.
-
COVID-19 health orders that limit gatherings to vaccinated people in part of B.C. extended indefinitelyCOVID-19 health orders have been extended indefinitely in a part of B.C. that's seeing higher case rates per capita and lower vaccination uptake.
-
Victoria construction workers stop random assault on womanTwo construction workers are being credited with helping stop a random assault on a driver on Tuesday afternoon.
-
No injuries after collision involving school bus on Manitoulin IslandA school bus on Manitoulin Island was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
'It's life or death for them:' Thunder Bay woman opens her home for people to detoxA woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., is stepping into the gap in substance abuse care as the city’s only withdrawal program has limited beds, opening her home for people to detox safely.