Driver charged with impaired driving following two-vehicle crash in Brant County

Police laid charges after a two-vehicle crash left one person injured in Brant County.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the scene on Paris Road around 11:48 a.m. Monday.

Paramedics attended to one occupant who suffered minor injuries and another person was arrested.

A 50-year-old from Brant was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration of 80 mg or more.

The accused was released from custody and scheduled to appear in Brantford court.