Driver charged with impaired operation in head-on Hwy 26 crash
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Provincial police say a crash on Friday evening on Highway 26 was the result of an impaired driver.
On Friday around 6 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on while travelling on Highway 26 near Strongville Road.
Police have confirmed that one driver was trapped inside their vehicle after it caught fire.
Emergency crews were able to extricate the driver safely.
According to OPP, the driver of one vehicle suffered serious injuries while the other suffered minor.
There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
Police say a 30-year-old man from Barrie is facing impaired driving charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
