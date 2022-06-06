Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
The RCMP responded to the collision at an intersection on Denoon Street before 10 p.m., Friday.
Police say the pedestrian died at the scene. The 56-year-old man was from Pictou. His name has not been released.
The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and taken to the Pictou detachment, where he was held in custody.
Police said on Saturday that they were investigating the pedestrian’s death as “suspicious.”
On Monday they confirmed they are treating his death as a homicide.
Vernon Edward Gallant, 40, of Pictou has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say he appeared in Pictou provincial court on Monday and was remanded into custody.
Gallant is due back in court on July 14.
The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
