Driver charged with speeding 102km/h in Innisfil safety zone

A driver faces charges for allegedly speeding over double the posted limit in a community safety zone in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, an officer clocked the vehicle travelling 102 kilometres per hour in the posted 50 km/h zone along Killarney Beach Road late Saturday morning.

Police say the accused, a 32-year-old Grey County man, was charged with stunt driving, speeding and failing to surrender his licence.

He also faces a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment as a result of the charges.