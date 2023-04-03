Driver charged with speeding 102km/h in Innisfil safety zone
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A driver faces charges for allegedly speeding over double the posted limit in a community safety zone in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe police, an officer clocked the vehicle travelling 102 kilometres per hour in the posted 50 km/h zone along Killarney Beach Road late Saturday morning.
Police say the accused, a 32-year-old Grey County man, was charged with stunt driving, speeding and failing to surrender his licence.
He also faces a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment as a result of the charges.
