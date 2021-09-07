Driver charged with speeding double the limit in Innisfil school zone
A Richmond Hill man accused of speeding more than double the posted limit in an Innisfil school zone has lost his licence for seven days.
South Simcoe Police say an officer clocked the accused driving 90km/h in the 40km/h zone in front of Cookstown Central Public School.
The 40-year-old driver's vehicle was immediately towed away to an impound lot for 14 days.
Police are reminding motorists to slow down and be vigilant with children back in school and school buses back on the roads.
Additionally, drivers and vehicle owners will be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus.
Fines range from $490 to $2,000 plus six demerit points for a first offence and $1,000 to $4,000 plus six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months for each subsequent offence.
