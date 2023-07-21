iHeartRadio

Driver charged with speeding nearly 100km/h in community safety zone


A vehicle sits atop a flatbed tow truck as a police radar notes a speed of 97km/h in a community safety zone in Cookstown, Ont., on Thurs., July 20, 2023. (Source: South Simcoe Police)

Police charged a motorist with stunt driving in a community safety zone near Innisfil.

South Simcoe police allege the vehicle was clocked speeding 97 kilometres per hour in the post 40 km/h zone in Cookstown on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle was immediately towed to the impound yard, where it will remain for two weeks at the registered owner's expense.

The 34-year-old driver from Everett faces several charges and won't be getting behind the wheel for at least a month after police handed him a 30-day licence suspension as a result of the stunt driving offence.

