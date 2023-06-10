Driver charged with stunt driving after speeding more than 65 km/h over limit

A driver had their licence suspended Friday after police clocked them going 68 km/h over the posted limit.

Windsor police charged the driver with stunt driving for travelling 148 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.