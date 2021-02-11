A driver was charged with stunt driving, careless driving, and speeding on Wednesday night after regional police stopped a rental car.

Police say the driver was traveling at a rate of 161 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near New Hamburg.

The driver had their license seized by officers.

As a result, the car has been rented for an additional seven days as a result of being impounded.

