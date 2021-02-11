A driver was charged with stunt driving, careless driving, and speeding on Wednesday night after regional police stopped a rental car.

Police say the driver was traveling at a rate of 161 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near New Hamburg.

The driver had their license seized by officers.

The car has been rented for an additional seven days as a result of being impounded.

Police say 75 drivers were charged with stunt driving in Waterloo Region between September and December of last year.

Last week, officers seized a car in Cambridge because the driver was going 111 km/h in a 60 zone.

Police say there's been an increase in stunt driving in the past year. There were 143 incidents in 2019 and 285 in 2020.

CAA Southern Ontario said the pandemic is one of the leading factors in aggressive driving, because there are fewer cars on the road.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Heather Senoran

Traffic officer stopped rental car for speeding 161 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone near New Hamburg. Driver's licences seized, car rented for additional 7 days at impound. Charged stunt, careless and speeding. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/STA5OlSZkC