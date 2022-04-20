Driver charged with stunt driving on Highway 400

Provincial police say an officer clocked a vehicle travelling well above the speed limit on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.

According to OPP, a driver in a red sports vehicle was speeding 158km/h northbound at Horseshoe Valley Road Monday when the officer pulled him over.

Police charged the 26-year-old Georgetown man with stunt driving, which carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Police also had the vehicle immediately towed away for 14-days.