Driver clocked at 106 km/h on Arcola Avenue fined $753

A motorist was recently handed a $753 fine in Regina after being caught speeding on Arcola Avenue.

According to a tweet from Cst. Jim Monaghan from the Regina Police Service, the motorist was travelling 106 km/h.

Can I get a whoop whoop for our new Corporal on Team A!! Cpl Wilkinson says “Unacceptable!” 106km/hr on Arcola Ave in the 60 zone As the kids says N.G!! �� @reginapolice $753 fine �� pic.twitter.com/2tcFCMIhHC

The speed limit where the driver was clocked was 60km/h.