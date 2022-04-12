Driver clocked at 165 km/h on Ring Road receives nearly $1K fine
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A driver in Regina recorded traveling at 165 km/h on Ring Road received a ticket of nearly $1,000 dollars on Tuesday, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
A tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said the $965 ticket also came with a week long vehicle impoundment and a license suspension for three days.
The driver was caught near Ross Avenue.
⚠️�� This speeder was on Ring Road near Ross Ave today if you can believe it. ��165 km/h��
- lost the car for 7 days (impound) ��
- lost the license for 3 days - received a ticket for $965.00. ��
- I'm sure that will add some points to the license as well. �� @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/nHUrY1eKvE
The max speed limit on Ring Road is 100 km/h.
