Driver clocked at 169 km/h tests positive for cannabis, gets $1K fine and license suspension
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A driver received a $1,011 fine along with a 60 day license suspension after being clocked at 169 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 6, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said on Twitter.
The driver also tested positive for cannabis after being stopped.
���� CTSS members teamed up for this one. 169 km/h in a 100 zone on highway 6.
Tested positive for cannabis when stopped. Driver's license suspended for 60 days, car gone for 7 days, $1011 fine. ��#youreneverfasterthanaradio @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/dpHTRY20E0
CTSS said the fine is set by the Provincial Fine Schedule, adding officers type in the recorded speed and the computer then prints a ticket with the appropriate fine.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
'It's so good to be back': In-person Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations mark step toward healingThe return of in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Windsor was met with excitement after a two-year pandemic pause.
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca ContoisOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifiesThe jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C.'s Amanda Todd heard testimony that the her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?There’s a debate on Parliament Hill on whether the time has come to end the virtual meetings started during the pandemic.
-
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month markSearch crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
-
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurantEdmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.
-
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse to perform with Prince’s former band at TD Toronto JazzFestIt’ll be a few more months before the Raptors are back in action, but Coach Nick nurse is set to hit the stage at TD Toronto JazzFest this weekend.