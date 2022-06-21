Driver clocked at 169 km/h tests positive for cannabis, gets $1K fine and license suspension

A driver received a $1,011 fine along with a 60 day license suspension after being clocked at 169 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 6, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said on Twitter.

The driver also tested positive for cannabis after being stopped.

���� CTSS members teamed up for this one. 169 km/h in a 100 zone on highway 6.

Tested positive for cannabis when stopped. Driver's license suspended for 60 days, car gone for 7 days, $1011 fine. ��#youreneverfasterthanaradio @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/dpHTRY20E0

CTSS said the fine is set by the Provincial Fine Schedule, adding officers type in the recorded speed and the computer then prints a ticket with the appropriate fine.