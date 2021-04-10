Driver clocked at 182 km/h racing to a party on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver going to a party with two friends was spotted speeding 82 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa OPP caught two stunt drivers on Friday night.

Police say one motorist was stopped going 182 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 at Moodie Drive.

"Three young women en route to a party," said the OPP on Twitter.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

"Also written warnings for non-essential travel (no more party)," said the OPP.

Under Ontario's stay-at-home order, the Ontario government says you should not travel outside your region or the province unless absolutely necessary. Social gatherings are limited to five people outdoors, while indoor gatherings are prohibited.

No details were available about the second stunt driving charge in Ottawa Friday night.