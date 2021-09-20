iHeartRadio

Driver clocked doing double the speed limit in Barrie

A Barrie police vehicle is pictured in this FILE IMAGE. (Barrie Police Services)

Police say officers nabbed a motorist speeding double the limit in Barrie.

According to police, an officer patrolling the Harvie Road bridge on Saturday afternoon clocked a motorist travelling 100 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone.

The accused was charged with stunt driving and faces a license suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

