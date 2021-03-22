An 18-year-old Elora man has lost his drivers licence and vehicle for seven days after provincial police clocked him travelling at 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Officers were conducting radar on Wellington Road 7 near Sideroad 10 in Centre Wellington around 4:35 a.m. on March 14. In a release, police said an officer saw a vehicle travelling faster than the speed limit and clocked them at above 135 km/h.

The man has been charged with racing under the Highway Traffic Act. He's scheduled to appear in court on June 2.