Driver clocked going 86km/h in a school zone: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have charged a driver after they say the motorist was speeding in a Kitchener school zone.

According to a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, a driver was allegedly travelling 86 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone in the Forest Heights Collegiate Institute area.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, speeding and careless driving.

Their licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

