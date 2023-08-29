Driver clocked speeding 60 km/h over limit

A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after they were caught speeding 60 km/h over the posted limit.

Windsor police say its Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle Monday for travelling 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say the driver was issued a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.