Driver co-operating with police after pedestrian struck in Courtenay, B.C.

RCMP in the Comox Valley are still sorting out the details of an unusual incident in the 4600-block of Condensory Road in Courtenay, B.C.

First responders were called to the area around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Police arrived to find a man on the sitting on the side of the road who said he believed he had been struck by a vehicle about 30 minutes earlier and that the vehicle left the scene.

"He appeared to be uninjured however it was difficult to communicate with him because he was obviously intoxicated," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

Terragni says while police were at the scene, the detachment received a phone call from a driver who thought she may have hit someone.

"She thought she had just struck a man who was standing in the middle of the road," Terragni said.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries to his right leg.

Terragni says the driver is co-operating with the investigation and it appears the man was stuck by a side-view mirror.

"It is important, and a requirement of the Motor Vehicle Act, to remain at the scene after a collision" Terragni said.

"On these dark cold nights, it is especially important to be aware of your surroundings and travel under the speed limit to allow yourself the time to react to unexpected situations on the road," she added.