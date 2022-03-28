Driver convicted of impaired driving in fatal Central Saanich crash

A man who struck two sisters, killing one of them, in a 2018 crash in Central Saanich, B.C., has been found guilty of the six charges against him.

The B.C. Supreme Court case against Anthony Leslie Jonathon Thomas includes charges of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The crown prosecutor says Thomas had methamphetamine in his system the night of the crash on Aug. 27, 2018.

"It’s a solemn day," said prosecutor Tim Stokes on Monday. "A young man is found guilty of a very serious offence. The victim’s family and the victims hopefully get some closure from this."

Thomas was 26 years old at the time of the crash on Central Saanich Road.

At the time, police said the driver crossed the centre line, hitting two women from behind while they were walking on the side of the road with a dog.

Fifty-one-year-old Kim Ward was killed in the collision—and her sister, Tracy, was also badly injured. One of Tracy’s dogs also died in the crash.

Three and a half years later, Thomas will soon learn his fate for his actions.

"We’ll look at the circumstances of the offender," said Stokes.

"We’ll look at the circumstances of the offence. We’ll review pertinent case law and we’ll make a submission to the court about what we think is an appropriate range of sentence," he said.

The case will be back in court on April 6 to set a date for sentencing.

Thomas left the courtroom holding the hand of his partner this afternoon. His lawyer declined to comment on the verdict.